As the landscape continues to change with regards to support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the BBC have taken matters into their own hands.

According to the Daily Telegraph (subscription required), the organisation has banned all of its presenters and pundits from wearing a Black Lives Matter badge on TV, and that’s why Alan Shearer and Micah Richards weren’t wearing one on Match of the Day at the weekend.

Sources at the organisation apparently told the Daily Telegraph that they decided not to allow “visual symbols of support” as they believed that the death of George Floyd was being used by BLM to further political causes.

The BBC’s standpoint seems at odds with BT and Sky’s view, who the Daily Mail note are leaving their pundits to decide for themselves.

Clearly, it’s a very fine line for every media organisation to be treading at present, with the worry being that support for them, or not, might well be the wrong move to make.