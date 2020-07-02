Video: Raheem Sterling continues personal revenge mission against Joe Gomez with 2nd goal for Man City vs Liverpool

Raheem Sterling has had a bright start to tonight’s game in what looks like a personal revenge mission against Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The two notably clashed in their match at Anfield earlier this season, but Sterling is getting the better of the Reds ace at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

Watch below as Sterling’s fine touch beats Gomez and allows him to find the back of the net to make it 2-0 in this evening’s Premier League clash.

This follows the England international also drawing the foul off Gomez for the penalty that allowed Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring earlier in the game.

