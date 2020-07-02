Football authorities and leagues around the world will have been able to get an insight at what’s to come if there is an intention to bring football supporters back into grounds from September onwards.

With social distancing measures in place, there’s a need to follow the guidance particularly when large groups are gathered.

No doubt that is what the Danish authorities were thinking when their cup final took place between Aalborg and SonderjyskE.

According to BBC Sport, both clubs were given 725 tickets each in order that some of their supporters could watch the game live, on the condition that they sat 1m apart.

Clearly, that was beyond them at the neutral Esbjerg Stadium, because just before the half hour mark per BBC Sport, Aalborg’s AaB ultra supporters sat together and refused to distance correctly.

Pleas from coaches and other fans fell on deaf ears and meant that the game was suspended for 14 minutes whilst the ultras were ejected from the ground.

SonderjyskE went on to win the first trophy in their history by a 2-0 scoreline, but is this the shape of things to come perhaps?