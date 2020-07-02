Video: Clinical Foden puts Man City 3-0 up as Liverpool’s defence is all over the place

In many ways today was the first game of Liverpool’s title defence, and it’s not going well.

This was a chance for them to put down a marker and show they could be dominant for years to come, but Man City are wiping the floor with them.

They are slicing through Liverpool at will, and Phil Foden came up with a lovely finish to a great team move to make it 3-0 before half time:

Pictures from Canal +

This will have no influence at all on the title this year, but Man City are showing that Liverpool can be made to look very ordinary.