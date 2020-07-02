Video: Emotional Miralem Pjanic breaks down in tears as he celebrates Barcelona transfer

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that players will get very emotional about a transfer, but it makes sense when you see the journey they’ve been on.

Miralem Pjanic started out at Metz as a slow yet creative winger, but he found his calling as a central midfielder and he steadily worked his way up in the footballing world.

A report from barcablaugranes has shown this video of Pjanic celebrating his move to Barcelona, and it’s clear that it means a lot to him:

? — Miralem Pjani? with tears of joy after he set up a party celebrating his move to Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/zFOflKmGiP — BU (@bu_vids) July 1, 2020

Presuming these are tears of joy then Barca fans will love to see that it means so much to him, and it will be exciting to see him make his debut in Spain next season.

