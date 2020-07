Raheem Sterling is a fantastic player anyway, but he always seems to ramp it up against Liverpool.

He’s had a great influence on the game tonight after winning a penalty and scoring a lovely goal, but he’s just forced another to make it 4-0.

His effort is actually going wide and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s heroic effort to clear the ball to safety actually results in an own goal, but it’s all about the pace and quality from Sterling in the build up:

Pictures from RMC Sport