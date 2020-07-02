Video: Salah comes so close to a super solo goal vs Man City as his effort smacks the post

The only thing on the line between Man City and Liverpool tonight is pride, so hopefully we should be treated to a wide open game.
That game has certainly started in a lively fashion, and Mo Salah came within inches of a fantastic solo goal.
It’s a trademark run in from the right flank and the City players can’t deal with him, but his powerful drive could only smash into the post and rebound to safety:
Off the post from Salah!
The Egyptian goes close again.
The big talking so far was the lack of effort that City put into the guard of honour, but they can regain some pride with a win tonight.