Video: “VAR and Real Madrid have won La Liga”: These Barcelona fans fume as soft penalty gifts Real Madrid victory over Getafe

FC Barcelona
It’s infuriating when a pundit or manager will moan about a penalty decision by saying “but there was contact”, because that’s not what the rule is.

There’s plenty of contact between Dani Carvajal here, but that’s mainly because he throws his leg at the Getafe defender in search of it:

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been making accusations all season about VAR being biased in favour of the other, and this was a huge moment in the title race.

It’s allowed Real to go four points clear at the top, and these Barcelona fans are not happy about it at all: