The petulant fight between Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling during England duty earlier this season was largely forgotten, but the Man City man got some revenge tonight.

Gomez just can’t deal with Sterling as he grapples with him and drags him to the ground, and it means that City were awarded a penalty.

Kevin de Bruyne was the player to take the responsibility from the spot, and he casually stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way:

