Video: Man City’s “half hearted” guard of honour for Liverpool gets these fans talking

Liverpool FC Manchester City
It was painfully obvious that Man City did not want to give Liverpool a guard of honour tonight, but it would’ve been classy if they had done it properly.

Instead we were treated to a half hearted affair, with the City players giving up and running away before the Liverpool players had properly walked through it:

That was always going to get the fans talking, and it looks like plenty of people noticed it:

Man City have a chance to regain some honour with a win tonight, but that will go down as one of the poorest and lacking-in-class guard of honours of all time.