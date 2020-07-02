It was painfully obvious that Man City did not want to give Liverpool a guard of honour tonight, but it would’ve been classy if they had done it properly.
Instead we were treated to a half hearted affair, with the City players giving up and running away before the Liverpool players had properly walked through it:
The guard of honour #LFC #MCILIV ? pic.twitter.com/hLMED0ECjY
— Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 2, 2020
That was always going to get the fans talking, and it looks like plenty of people noticed it:
Half hearted guard of honour that ?
— *scousenat? (@scousenat) July 2, 2020
Never seen them City players move as fast as they did getting out of tha guard of honour
— Jake (@_JakeVE_27) July 2, 2020
Is it me or the guard of honour was very impassionate? #MCILIV
— Andy González (@AndyGoalv) July 2, 2020
That was the worst guard of honour of all time ?
— ? (@UtdlukeV2) July 2, 2020
Liverpool get called classless yet City couldn't even give a decent guard of honour, walking off before the whole team was on the pitch #MCILIV
— sam (@shynes93) July 2, 2020
That was a pretty graceless guard of honour, City. Disrespectful of worthy Champions. I’m not a Liverpool fan but I know great winners when I see them #COYI
— Andrew (@DynamoFizz) July 2, 2020
Man City have a chance to regain some honour with a win tonight, but that will go down as one of the poorest and lacking-in-class guard of honours of all time.