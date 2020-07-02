It was painfully obvious that Man City did not want to give Liverpool a guard of honour tonight, but it would’ve been classy if they had done it properly.

Instead we were treated to a half hearted affair, with the City players giving up and running away before the Liverpool players had properly walked through it:

That was always going to get the fans talking, and it looks like plenty of people noticed it:

Half hearted guard of honour that ? — *scousenat? (@scousenat) July 2, 2020

Never seen them City players move as fast as they did getting out of tha guard of honour — Jake (@_JakeVE_27) July 2, 2020

Is it me or the guard of honour was very impassionate? #MCILIV — Andy González (@AndyGoalv) July 2, 2020

That was the worst guard of honour of all time ? — ? (@UtdlukeV2) July 2, 2020

Liverpool get called classless yet City couldn't even give a decent guard of honour, walking off before the whole team was on the pitch #MCILIV — sam (@shynes93) July 2, 2020

That was a pretty graceless guard of honour, City. Disrespectful of worthy Champions. I’m not a Liverpool fan but I know great winners when I see them #COYI — Andrew (@DynamoFizz) July 2, 2020

Man City have a chance to regain some honour with a win tonight, but that will go down as one of the poorest and lacking-in-class guard of honours of all time.