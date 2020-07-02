Arsenal are the bookies’ favourites to seal the transfer of Chelsea winger Willian as he nears the end of his contract.

The Brazil international had a fine game for Chelsea last night, scoring twice despite the Blues suffering a 3-2 defeat away to West Ham.

This performance, which included a stunning strike from a free-kick, shows that Willian still very much has something to offer at this level despite his age.

Ladbrokes have now got in touch to reveal that they have Arsenal down as the 5/2 favourites to be Willian’s next club as he nears becoming a free agent.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are also mentioned, as are Barcelona, but it could be that he’ll be heading for the Emirates Stadium instead.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks as though Willian will be sticking around in the Premier League and as things stand he won’t be travelling too far to his next club, with Arsenal and Tottenham both heading the betting.”

Mikel Arteta could do with a signing to bolster his attacking options next season, with Willian perhaps an upgrade on the likes of Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe, who have not had particularly effective seasons.

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.