Chelsea target Kai Havertz ‘dreams’ of a move to the Premier League, according to the young star’s Bayer Leverkusen teammate Wendell as per a report in the Sun.

Havertz has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer according to the Telegraph, who reckon that the 21-year-old German midfielder would cost £90m.

The Leverkusen star has been ever-present for the Bundesliga outfit this season scoring 16 goals and making 8 assists in all competitions so far this campaign.

Now, Havertz’s Leverkusen teammate Wendell has spoken about a potential move for Havertz to the Premier League.

Speaking about his teammate Havertz, his future and his attributes, as cited in the Sun, Wendell said:

“Psychologically, the Germans are very focused people.

“They are very concentrated on what they want. If he goes to the Premier League, he will learn a lot.

“I think Kai dreams of playing there. He has that desire, and I think he decides to play in England he will be a success.

“He’s a complete player. If you play him as a No9 or No10 a little bit behind, or if you put him out wide, he’ll know what to do.

“He has a facility to understand what the manager wants. He finishes well with both feet. He’s strong with his head, he has good technique,” he added.

It’s certain that Chelsea will be handed a boost by Wendell’s recent comments in their pursuit of Havertz who they want to bring to West London.

The 21-year-old Germany international would surely add immense quality to Chelsea’s attack with his goalscoring and creative abilities and would slot right into Frank Lampard’s starting eleven.

However, at the moment the Blues are yet to seal a deal for Havertz who remains a Leverkusen player as things stand.