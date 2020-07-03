Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has tipped Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to surpass Thierry Henry if the striker stays on at the Emirates, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Aubameyang netted what were his 50th and 51st goals for the Gunners in their 4-0 win over Norwich earlier this week, which made the Gabonese striker the fastest player to net 50 Premier League goals for the club in their entire history.

Now, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reckons that Aubameyang could ‘succeed’ Thierry Henry’s record if he signs a new contract with the Emirates outfit.

Speaking about Aubameyang and his future, as cited in the Mirror, Gunners boss Arteta said:

“He knows what we are trying to do. He is totally on board.

“He’s very committed, and hopefully we can extend his contract and keep him here for longer and succeed what Thierry did here.

“That is not only winning individual trophies but winning championships as well,” he added.

It’s certain that Aubameyang’s goalscoring record for Arsenal speaks for itself and the Gabonese striker has already broken a record in reaching the 50 goal milestone at the Emirates.

Arteta’s comments will surely delight Aubameyang and the 31-year-old striker will certainly look to improve on his already impressive goal tally for the Gunners going forward.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans will also be hopeful that their star forward signs a new contract in the coming months.