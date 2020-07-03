Arsenal fined and warned by FIFA due to sell on clause malpractice

It’s becoming clear that every transfer is much more complicated than we realise, but it sounds like Arsenal have been a bit naughty with some of their recent dealings.

As reported by AP News, they’ve been given a fine and warned about their future conduct after FIFA investigated a couple of recent transfers.

It sounds like this revolves around sell on clauses for Chuba Akpom and Joel Campbell, who moved to PAOK and Frosinone respectively.

The problem came after two different sell-on clauses were included in these deals, as Arsenal would receive a larger cut of the fee if they were sold on to British clubs.

FIFA opened an investigation into this back in January, and they’ve decided that Arsenal had violated rules related to influencing transfer activity of another team.

The fine won’t make a big difference – it’s reported that the total is $42,300- but it will be interesting to see if this opens up a can of worms.

It would be naive to think that Arsenal are the only team who’s done this, and it does make you wonder if other clubs could face sanctions too.