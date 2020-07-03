With Arsenal still so far behind the top teams in the Premier League, it’s incumbent upon Mikel Arteta to buy players this summer that will immediately improve the team.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey certainly fits into that bracket and would give the north Londoners something they’ve lacked in midfield for some while.

A true box-to-box exponent, the Ghanaian’s physical presence, defensive capabilities and attacking prowess when required are reminiscent of Patrick Vieira in his pomp.

Though the Rojiblancos are unlikely to want to lose him from their midfield, Arsenal have given him a huge incentive to sign with them this summer.

According to AS in Spain and cited by the Daily Mail, the Gunners will offer to treble the wages that Partey currently receives.

To that end, one might expect that it will be very difficult for the player to turn down.

Having said that, if money isn’t his main motivating factor then he will be aware that he surely still has a big part to play for Diego Simeone.