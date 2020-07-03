Arteta eyes sale of three important Arsenal stars to fund rebuild transfer plans

According to the Times (subscription required), Mikel Arteta is open to selling Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi and also possibly Lucas Torreira in order to fund a rebuild of Arsenal’s failing squad.

The Times claim that these departures would come in addition to the Gunners parting way with at least ‘some’ of their seven current centre-back options.

The report adds that the cash-strapped Gunners only have the budget to focus on loan and free transfer deals, so Arteta will have to raise his own funds for other signings.

Highly-rated star Guendouzi has hit the headlines for his disrespectful and shocking on-pitch behaviour recently, with the Times adding that the ace doesn’t enjoy a particularly good relationship with Arteta.

It’s reiterated that Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey is seen as a prime target.

The departures of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil re also mooted, but the biggest exit could in fact be that of Torreira.

The hard-working ace experienced an impressive debut season with the Gunners, but things have slowed for the Uruguayan during this campaign.

The ace has featured in a much less significant first-team role due to injury troubles and dropping down the midfield pecking order under both Unai Emery and now Arteta.

Kolasinac’s possible departure is arguably the least surprising, the Gunners signed exciting youngster Kieran Tierney last summer and academy graduate Bukayo Saka has also emerged as a starting option at left-back.

Which stars should Arsenal focus on selling in order to fund moves for some of their summer targets?