Bayern Munich have reportedly apologised to Manchester City over leaked images doing the rounds that appear to confirm Leroy Sane has signed for the club.

The Germany international has been seen posing in a Bayern kit and signing his contract with the Bundesliga giants, in what is surely a done deal only awaiting an official announcement.

See some of the leaked images below as it’s surely only a matter of time before we hear a statement from Bayern on the deal…

Unsurprisingly, City were perhaps not too happy that this news has been leaked early as Sane is technically still their player.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Bayern have apologised to City for these photos going public before they were meant to…

Bayern have apologised to @ManCity for those leaked Sane pictures. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 2, 2020

That said, City manager Pep Guardiola more or less confirmed this move was likely with quotes to Sky Sports yesterday.

“There are still some little issues but it looks like he’s (Sane) going to go to Munich. We wish him all the best, big thanks for our years together. We wish him all the best in his new chapter at a fantastic club,” Guardiola said.

“Is it disappointing? He wants to leave. Everyone has their own life. He deserves to move on. I’d love him to stay here but he decided to move on because he believes he will be happier [in Munich].”