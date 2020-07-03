“Best club in the world”: Liverpool fans will appreciate this as ace reveals why he had to leave

It’s never good news for a fan when a talented player has to leave your club, but sometimes you can completely understand the decision.

Pedro Chirivella had been on the edge of Liverpool’s first team for a few years, and he managed to make ten first team appearances since arriving at the club in 2013.

The biggest problem is he’s now 23 and his only experience was coming from loan spells, so he’s getting close to that point where he can’t be seen as a prospect anymore.

If he stayed at Anfield then there was every chance his career could pass him by, so a move to Ligue 1 side Nantes looks like a good option.

Get Football News France has reported on some comments he gave to reporters after making the move, and it’s likely the Liverpool fans will appreciate this:

“Liverpool is the best club in the world. It was hard for me get a place in the starting XI. I didn’t want to be just another player in training.”

“It was time for me to grow as a player and a man. And for that reason I took the decision to leave Liverpool, even though I had the opportunity to stay for some more years”

It’s interesting to hear that he had the option of staying, but he wouldn’t develop much further without playing and that means he probably did need to leave.

It’s clear that Liverpool is still very important to him and he probably would’ve stayed if circumstances were different, but at least now he can play regularly and show everyone how good he can be.

He could even earn a move back to Anfield if he shines in France, so it will be interesting to follow his development from here.