Chelsea could turn to Real Madrid back up to solve problem position this summer

A lot of fans will take a top quality keeper for granted, and Chelsea are starting to see that Kepa can no longer be trusted at the top level.

Everything bad about his game was on display in the recent defeat to West Ham – their equaliser was a total disaster as he meekly ran into his own player and took himself out of the game.

That means a replacement will need to be found this summer, and a report from Le10Sport has made an interesting claim.

Alphonse Areola is currently on loan at Real Madrid from PSG, but the report seems to suggest that he doesn’t have a long term future at either club.

Real Madrid don’t want to keep him and PSG are keen to sell, so they suggest that Chelsea would be interested in signing him.

They also add that he won’t have any trouble in finding his way out of PSG this summer, so it might come down to Chelsea actually wanting him.

He’s been a regular during various loan spells and was first choice for PSG one season, but he didn’t do enough to impress and he now finds himself between two clubs who don’t rate him.

It would be a solid if somewhat uninspiring signing for Chelsea, but if he’s better then Kepa then it’s still worth exploring.