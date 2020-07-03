It’s clear that Frank Lampard means business at Chelsea next season.

Their former player has worked wonders in his first campaign in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat and the Blues look well placed to earn themselves a Champions League placing for the 2020/21 campaign.

Having already secured Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Lampard now has his eyes on Villarreal left-back, Pau Torres.

According to the Daily Mail, Torres would cost a cool £45m but Chelsea would face competition in trying to secure the player from both Barcelona and Man United.

The Catalans appear desperate to find a player who can genuinely challenge Jordi Alba down their left side, whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to be interested if players of Torres’ ilk become available at such a price.

United, like Chelsea, continue to build for the future, and it could be said that their project is a little further down the road, which could prove to be attractive.

At just 23 years of age, Torres has at least 10 years left at the top of the game, and even taking the coronavirus pandemic into account, his release clause remains a bargain in this day and age.

He is also, therefore, a much cheaper alternative than Ben Chilwell for Lampard, with many of the same attributes.

Great at getting forward and supplementing the attack, he is quick across the ground, decent in the air and solid at the back. A real all-rounder.