Chelsea re-open contract talks with star but the same problem could ruin chances of success

It’s important that a club has a philosophy and sticks to it, but sometimes exceptions will need to be made.

Willian has been a key man for Chelsea since the restart, and it looks like the club do want him to stay according to a report from Goal.com.

The confirm that he’s currently set to leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of this season, but the club have re-opened talks to try and convince him to stay.

The problem here is they point out that the Brazilian wants a three year deal to stay but Chelsea were only offering a two year deal – and that’s a position that they aren’t changing their stance on.

That means a compromise will need to be found, but there’s no sign of that happening just now.

The biggest problem for Chelsea is the report also states that Arsenal and Spurs are showing an interest, and his recent run of good form will only make it harder to keep him.

He played under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea so a move to Spurs could make sense, while Mikel Arteta needs to strengthen his team and free transfers might be the only way of doing that.

It looks like Chelsea still want to keep him, but it’s hard to see it happening unless something drastically changes.