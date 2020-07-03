Confusing news for Man United fans as Fernandes and Pogba injuries attributed to fake news source

It’s always accepted that training ground injuries will happen, but the last thing you want is two of your best players injuring each other.

Man United’s resurgence owes a lot to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, but they’ve got even better since Paul Pogba returned from injury.

They look like they could be a central point of the team for years to come, so this report from The Mirror could be seen as a total disaster:

BREAKING Man Utd pair Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes both injured after training ground clash |@MullockSMirror https://t.co/rPL9Ps6S9s pic.twitter.com/E13LH0rCbs — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 3, 2020

Their report claims that they were both seen limping away after an accidental collision during training, and there are suggestions that they could miss games.

They even went as far to say that Bruno Fernandes came off worse, but there is a large element of doubt surrounding this.

Firstly there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the club, while some fans are suggesting that The Mirror have simply fallen for a fake report that’s been circulating online:

It seems @MirrorFootball have been caught out by this article written by a satirical account and published 2 days ago. ? FALSE ALARM ? (It seems) pic.twitter.com/V3LBXorEpn — Stag (H) (@FPLStag) July 3, 2020

Apparently it’s fake news and mirror have used this fake article https://t.co/8XLHTfAYI0 https://t.co/5GoiJ5ESox — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) July 3, 2020

The truth is that nobody is really sure so we might have to wait for some confirmation from the club, but it certainly sounds worrying if it turns out to be true.