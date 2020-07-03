Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City, the Bundesliga champions’ official website reports that the 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract.

According to the Guardian, the German giants have agreed to pay an initial €45m for the lightning-fast winger, with a further €4m in ‘easily achievable’ add-ons, following other performance-related bonuses that could make the deal worth up to a total of €60m.

This announcement comes just the morning after Bayern apologised to the Citizens after leaking the news that Sane had joined last night.

City thanked the Germany international for his service once the deal was announced:

Sane has just returned to action after being sidelined for the season due to a serious knee injury that was suffered in the season-opening Community Shield clash against Liverpool.

The left-winger has firmly established himself as one of the most dangerous wide men in world football since joining City with 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances for the Citizens.

It will be interesting to see what the silky attacker looks like after dealing with a major injury, but with the being just 24 years old, it seems as though Sane will be able recover to his usual self.

Bayern have dominated domestically over almost two decades now, but the signature of a world-class player like Sane will massively boost the side’s hopes of being successful in the Champions League.