Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been described as the “perfect” signing for Manchester United by former Red Devils midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba.

The Brazil international has been a world class performer in his time at Anfield, helping Liverpool to Premier League glory this season with some more fantastic displays.

Bizarrely, Djemba-Djemba has now talked him up as an ideal signing for Man Utd, though he also concedes that it is highly unlikely the deal would ever go through.

Discussing possible striker signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could make this summer, Djemba-Djemba singled out Firmino but also mentioned some other big-name alternatives.

“I would love to see Koulibaly come in to the defence, I think he would make a really big impact on the team,” Djemba-Djemba told BettingApps.com.

“I would love to see one more striker in the [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy mould come in; someone who can score the goals, who can bring everyone into the play and someone who knows the league.

“Unfortunately I think the perfect striker for United is at Liverpool. Roberto Firmino would be the perfect striker for United, but they will never get him.

“If United were willing to spend so much on Martial, they should definitely go and spend £100million on Harry Kane. He would be worth it.”