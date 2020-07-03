Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week: Redemption for Man United duo, Aubameyang on fire and Chelsea have a big decision to make

A few of the big names in the Premier League made disappointing starts to the league re-start, but it appears that they are starting to find their form.

Man United and Arsenal know they will usually win if their big players do well, and that’s reflected in Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week for The BBC this week:

David de Gea and Harry Maguire were ridiculed for the Spurs goal in their first game back, with the Spaniard almost diving out the way of a shot and Maguire doing a top quality statue impersonation.

United have really turned things round and the duo deserve credit for playing a big role in that. They dominated a Brighton team who had beaten Arsenal recently, with Maguire looking solid and de Gea making great saves again.

Arsenal regularly swing from disaster to glory on a weekly basis – again it tends to come down to needing a huge performance from their talisman to win games.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was terrific against Norwich and he looked back to his ruthless best. He’s a player they need to build around, and the fans will hope they find a way to extend his contract.

Willian still looks like he could leave Stamford Bridge with Crooks acknowledging that his contract is up, but his recent performances have shown why they might want to keep him.

He’s not just been good, he’s actually led the team and dragged them back into the game against West Ham with a tremendous free kick this week, and it would be a big call to let him go.