Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City showed the football world what they were all about again on Thursday, fully deserving their 4-0 win thanks to a master class against Liverpool.

The way in which the Reds were dismantled suggests that Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t have it all their own way again next season, as they look to defend their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

They may have to do so without one of their highly-rated stars too, after Sport exclusively revealed that the club were in talks with Barcelona regarding Eric Garcia.

The youngster began his career with the Catalans and joined City in 2017, and the report suggests that the Blaugranes see Garcia as the future kingpin of their defence.

Although any transfer isn’t expected to complete imminently, Sport note that City have opened the door to the possibility.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal target offered huge incentive to sign on the dotted line this summer Arsenal and Chelsea offered renewed hope of signing Coutinho after snub ‘If we do that it will be a great season’ – Sterling on Man City’s objectives for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign

With the coronavirus pandemic having hit clubs hard Barcelona may look to lower any fee for a player who is steadily improving too.

Should he fulfil his early promise, he’s a decent shout to replace Gerard Pique at club level in the longer term.