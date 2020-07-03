After the 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool on Thursday night Manchester City almost certainly were on a deserved high, but there’s still more work to be done.

Pep Guardiola’s side already have their Carabao Cup win this season, and though they’ve lost out on another Premier League title there is still the Champions League and FA Cup to play for.

Raheem Sterling believes that winning those two titles would end the season well for the Citizens and put the disappointment of failing to win the league behind them.

“These games with no fans in the stadium, you have to dig deep to find something and fight for what we’re fighting for – the FA Cup and Champions League,” he said after the Liverpool win, cited by the Daily Star.

“It’s about the mentality as we’ve not had a long time to get fitness up.

“So that’s what we’ve got to do in the FA Cup and Champions League, because we’ve got big games coming up in those competitions.

“I think the main aim is to try and finish the season on a high. We’ve won the Carabao Cup already, we’ll try to win two more trophies and if we do that it will be a great season.”

As they showed against the Reds, when City are on song, particularly with Kevin De Bruyne in his pomp, they are unstoppable, and if they can find that form in the remainder of the campaign, there’s no reason why City can’t end it with a treble of sorts.

In order to have the best chance of doing that the players need to remain free of injury over the next few weeks of course.

Given that this could be the last season that the club are in the Champions League for three years too, should their UEFA ban be upheld, there’s some extra motivation to go all-in.