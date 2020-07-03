Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has opened up about his excitement of training with Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard when he just joined the club, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

The 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of Chelsea’s brightest talents coming through the club’s academy set up this season and the Scottish youngster has impressed for the Blues in midfield against Everton in the Premier League and Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Gilmour joined Chelsea as a 16-year-old in 2017 and both Fabregas and Hazard were still at Stamford Bridge back then and the Scottish youngster has now opened up about his excitement in training with both stars in a recent interview.

Speaking about joining the club and training with Hazard and Fabregas, as cited in the Mirror, Gilmour said:

“Cesc Fabregas was still there when I did two or three sessions with the first team and that was amazing because all the time growing up I had watched him, Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

“The first time I was a bit star-struck, thinking: ‘this is Cesc Fabregas, Eden Hazard.’ It was a bit surreal. It was amazing to even train with those sort of players, top professionals.

“You just sort of go over, say good morning, shake their hand and then after the session, I’d phone my dad… ‘I was training with Cesc Fabregas and Hazard!’ It was like being a kid again!”

“I’m not going to grow much more and being small, and not the biggest, it means I have to be technically really good, especially knowing where I am on the pitch and not getting into physical battles,” he added.

It’s certain that the diminutive Chelsea youngster will look to emulate the likes of Iniesta and Xavi who are also his idols, given that the midfielder also shares a similar build to the Spanish midfield legends.

However, the 19-year-old still has a long way to go in his career but he can enjoy the fact that he has had an impressive breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.