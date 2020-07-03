Jose Mourinho could begin his Spurs clear out by selling stalwart for only £5.5m

The transfer window could be interesting this summer, as most teams will be impacted financially by the coronavirus crisis.

Jose Mourinho’s methods when he takes over a new club are world famous, he’ll fall out with a star player, look to move on plenty of players that don’t fit into his style and then he’ll buy new ones.

That might not be possible at Spurs this summer, especially if he’s not able to sell some players to raise funds first.

A report from Football-Italia has suggested that Danny Rose could be one of the first out the door, with Lazio showing an interest.

It’s well known that Mourinho loves to control everything that he can, while Danny Rose is unpredictable as a player and often favours his attacking duties over his defensive ones.

That means Mourinho won’t want to keep him, so it makes sense that his 13 year association with Spurs could be over this summer.

The report says that Spurs are willing to let him go for only £5.5m and that should be affordable, but the Italian club might have an issue with his wages.

They also point out that he could be the perfect fit for Lazio’s 3-5-2 formation, so it will be interesting to see if they make an offer.