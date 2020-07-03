Journalist hints rumours of star’s transfer to Liverpool are being ‘whispered’ in dressing room

Bild’s reliable head of football Christian Falk has offered an exciting update on Liverpool’s apparent pursuit of Thiago Alcantara after being quizzed on the transfer rumour by a fan.

Spanish publication Sport reported last night that the Reds were in advanced talks for the signing of the world-class midfielder, who is said to be available for just €35m.

Falk responded to the fan asking for some clarity on Thiago with a teasing response suggesting that rumour has been ‘whispered in the dressing room of Bayern’.

that is whispered in the dressing room of Bayern. no confirmation yet — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 3, 2020

29-year-old Thiago would certainly be a fine addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side; the deep-lying playmaker would certainly add a world-class level of creativity to Liverpool’s midfield.

Thiago has established himself as one of the best central midfielders since joining Bayern, the ace’s unmatched passing ability have made the Spaniard a dangerous threat from the middle of the park.

Whilst Falk is one of the most reliable journalist in the world when it comes to transfer news – having been the source of many of the updates on Timo Werner – this response comes across as more of a tease, rather than confirmation that the rumours are concrete.