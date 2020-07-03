Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has previously made comments on Reds target Thiago Alcantara calling him a ‘world-class’ player, according to a report in the Metro.

The 29-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder emerged as a Liverpool target shortly after the Reds’ 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League, while earlier reports suggested that Liverpool were in advanced talks to sign Thiago from Bayern this summer.

Now, as per the Metro report, Thiago could cost Liverpool £31.5m and the German giants Bayern are keen on cashing in on the midfielder because he is on the last year of his contract.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp previously spoke out about his admiration for the Spanish midfielder in 2019, saying:

“Thiago is a world-class footballer. He played that deep-lying playmaker role very well. Alongside [Javi] Martinez, they were very good.

While the Reds boss also named Thiago on his list of Spanish players he admired in 2017 saying:

“In my time in Germany, I admired Thiago Alcantara, for example.

“And what about David Silva? There are others – Pedro is playing well. But yeah, it‘s a coincidence that I have not signed many Spaniards,” he added.

Thiago has contributed to Bayern’s cause this season by scoring 3 goals and making 2 assists in all competitions, however, the Spanish midfielder is most renowned for his passing ability in central midfield.

The former Barcelona midfielder would be an excellent signing for the Reds and is exactly the type of hard-working player who would fit well into Jurgen Klopp’s system at Liverpool.

However, at the moment the deal is yet to go through as things stand.