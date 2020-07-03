According to the Sun, top La Liga side Sevilla are eyeing a loan move for out of form Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Spaniard has massively struggled for the Blues this season.

The Sun report that a return to Spain – with a side in Sevilla who are contenders for securing a Champions League spot – could help the 25-year-old regain confidence.

The Blues parted with £71.6m, a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, in order to secure Kepa’s services in the summer of 2018 as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

Kepa’s debut season was fairly encouraging but things have really gone sideways during this campaign, Kepa doesn’t look comfortable at all between the sticks and makes far too many errors.

The Sun add that the ace’s £150,000-a-week wages could prove to be a major stumbling block though, as well as the fee needed for a side to sign the ace permanently.

It’s hinted that Chelsea could use the possible charging of a high loan fee in order to subsidise some of Kepa’s wages, this would certainly make the stopper a more cost-effective option to a side like Sevilla.

The Sun claim that the former Athletic Bilbao star is keen on a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the La Liga powerhouses are understandably not interested in Kepa at this moment in time.

It’s clear that Kepa is playing with no confidence at all right now, the Spaniard appears to make costly blunders every game, his ability was recently critiqued after Chelsea’s shock loss to West Ham.

Kepa’s modern ball-playing style makes him even more of a liability when his head’s not in the game, Frank Lampard should really urge the ace to stop with these tendencies for the time being.

The youngster’s worrying form led to the star being dropped for the Blues entirely in February, with 38-year-old veteran Willy Caballero taking his place in between the sticks.

From a personal perspective, Kepa should be considering a move that would allow him to reinvigorate himself ahead of next summer’s Euros, or he faces not being Spain’s starting stopper.

Chelsea have found themselves in quite the predicament when it comes to Kepa, the talent is just 25 years old – which is young in goalkeeping terms, meaning a permanent departure could come back to bite them down the line.

However, at the same time, Kepa is showing that he’s simply not adequate for the Blues after a disastrous season.

Which decision should Chelsea take with Kepa?