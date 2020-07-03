Huge blow for Barcelona as Lionel Messi sets date to quit the club

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly decided he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season.

This huge blow for Barca is being reported by Cadena SER in the tweet below, with translation and additional information from Football Espana.

?? Así te ha contado @ManuCarreno la noticia con la que hemos abierto @ElLarguero ? La idea de Messi ahora mismo es terminar su contrato en 2021 y abandonar el Fútbol Club Barcelona pic.twitter.com/mStYSeYdQQ — El Larguero (@ellarguero) July 2, 2020

It’s been a nightmare season for Barcelona as their recent poor form looks to have handed Real Madrid the momentum in the race for the La Liga title.

Messi has cut a frustrated figure on the pitch in recent times and it is not too surprising to hear that he now seems prepared to move on.

The Argentine has had a sensational career for Barcelona, recently netting his 700th career goal.

Still, even if the 33-year-old is one of the greatest footballers of all time, all good things must come to an end and it could be argued that it’s now the best thing for all involved if he moves on.

It will, however, surely be near-impossible for the Catalan giants to replace this iconic player, and it truly will be the end of an era, with fans likely to be devastated by this news.

As of yet, there is no mention of where Messi might end up next if he does leave the Nou Camp.