According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, with Roma facing losses of up to a whopping €140m due to expected lack of Champions League football, which means they’ll accept the sale of Nicolo Zaniolo.

It’s claimed that the Giallorossi will be unable to refuse transfer offers for key players like Zaniolo because of the situation they’ve found themselves in.

Corriere dello Sport report that Roma value to the ace at between €60-70m (£54-£63m), the 21-year-old is set to make his return from a serious knee injury by the midpoint of this month.

Roma sit 5th in Serie A, 12 points off a Champions League spot with just nine games remaining, meaning that the side will now have to ‘evaluate’ offers for right-winger Zaniolo.

The Mirror report via Tuttosport that the Italy international is a target for the Reds.

More Stories / Latest News Surprise as Arsenal set to allow attacker to leave on a free transfer this summer La Liga side eye loan move for £150,000-a-week Chelsea star Video: Guardiola says Liverpool players ‘drank a lot of beers’ in the last week after Man City win

Corriere dello Sport also state that Juventus would usually be the only team in Italy to make a move for Zaniolo, but the Old Lady’s financial situation now rules them out of the race.

Roma will also owe 15% of any proceeds from a future sale of Zaniolo to the ace’s former club Inter.

Jurgen Klopp’s current Liverpool squad have just cemented themselves as Anfield legends after winning the club’s first league title in 30 years, but the Reds could certainly do with attacking reinforcements.

Zaniolo primarily plays as a central attacking midfielder or right-winger, the ace registered six goals and two assists before being injured in January.

With the ace adept either on the wing or as a No.10, the Italian gem could be exactly what Liverpool need, the ace can deputise for either of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane or add more creativity in midfield.