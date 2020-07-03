Liverpool’s Mo Salah will have delighted fans by doing this

Since joining Liverpool, Mo Salah has become a real fan favourite, and his latest act of generosity is likely to endear him to the supporters even further.

Known as the Egyptian King, Salah has consistently delivered the goods for the Reds, and alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is one part of the most dangerous attacking tridents in world football today.

He is feted as a hero back home in Egypt too, and it was they who benefited from his kindness in the wake of Liverpool’s title triumph.

According to the Daily Mail, the striker has donated a whopping £30,000 to help build an ambulance station in his hometown.

This will help 30,000 people in Nagrig as the coronavirus continues to take hold there too.

The station was officially opened last week by regional mayor Tarek Rahmy and Salah’s father, Salah Ghaly, according to the Daily Mail.

This latest donation follows a series of similar acts of kindness to various organisations and deserving causes, and hints at Salah’s human side.

Not only is he great on the pitch, but he’s magnificent off it too!