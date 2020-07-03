Manchester United have taken major strides towards sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international is said to have agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, with a five-year contract worth an initial £140,000 a week sorted, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

United would do well to sign a world class talent like Sancho, but the Transfer Window Podcast suggest the club are still considering other options as well due to briefing that they’re unwilling to meet Dortmund’s asking price for their star player.

Still, if it’s true that Man Utd have agreed a contract with the player, it may bee that this means they’re expecting to eventually reach a compromise with his club on a transfer fee.

It would make sense for United to try and get Sancho’s fee down by insisting they won’t pay over the odds for the 20-year-old, and fans will hope this is indeed just a negotiating tactic.

MUFC fans will be glad to hear the player himself has more or less agreed on the move to Old Trafford as it’s some statement to be able to lure him at the moment when the club is not the force it used to be.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a promising young side but it’s not yet clear if his team will even be competing in the Champions League next season.