Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to sell players this summer if he wants to further mould his squad into one that will be challenging for honours next season.

By getting rid of the deadwood and bringing in players that will improve what he already has in situ, the Norwegian will surely then have a fighting chance of success.

One of those that has to go is Alexis Sanchez, and Goal.com report that United are willing to do business with the team he’s currently on loan at, Inter, however the Chilean won’t be allowed to participate in the Europa League fixtures for them, due to be played in August.

The Red Devils and the nerazzurri have already extended Sanchez’s loan deal until the end of the domestic season, but then he will be expected to return to Manchester so that he doesn’t get injured ahead of a potential permanent switch, which Goal.com suggest will cost the Italians in the region of £18m.

With only two goals in his 13 appearances in Serie A so far per Goal.com, Sanchez has hardly set the world alight, but it would appear that Antonio Conte sees something that Solskjaer doesn’t and therefore the deal may suit all parties.