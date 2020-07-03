Mixed news for Man United fans as journalist reveals why a deal for Jadon Sancho is being held up

It’s obvious that Man United are desperately trying to find a way to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, with each day bringing a contradictory report.

The latest from The Express today suggested that the two clubs had actually agreed a deal in principle, but a more recent report has suggested that’s not the case:

Sancho’s contract has never been a problem – and will not be a problem. He’d like to join Manchester United as I said many times… but United must find an agreement with Bvb! Let’s see ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2020

The best news for the United fans just now is hearing that Sancho wants the move to happen. If a player wants to join a club then that will usually end up happening, but some patience might be required here.

It’s not completely clear what Dortmund’s demands are at this point, but you have to imagine that finding a way to pay the money will be the biggest issue for United.

It will be fascinating to see him at Old Trafford if he does make the move – you can imagine he would line up on the right hand side of the attack, and suddenly the Man United team will look very threatening on paper.

The recent form of Mason Greenwood shows the transfer of Sancho might not be “make or break” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but there’s no doubt that it would seriously improve the team.