Real Madrid star Achraf Hakimi rejected an offer to join Manchester United, according to a report in Manchester Evening News.

Hakimi who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid has had a sensational season becoming one of Dortmund’s top performers this campaign.

SEE MORE: “Was like Ronaldo”: Former Man United player heaps praise on breakthrough star by likening him to Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite his breakthrough season, the right-back is behind Dani Carvajal in the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, as per the report.

Hakimi is now poised to complete a move to Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan as things stand, but according to Manchester Evening News via reports in Spain, the right-back rejected a move to both Bayern Munich and Man United who reportedly made offers for the full-back.

However, it’s uncertain as to whether the reports of Manchester United making an offer for Hakimi are true because United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly happy with the performances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back for the Red Devils this season and the Manchester Evening News report suggests taking the news ‘with a pinch of salt’.

It now remains to be seen as to how Manchester United go about their transfer business this season.