It was a move that was destined not to take place for a long time because of Arthur Melo’s reticence to leave Barcelona.

However, once former Blaugrana, Dani Alves, got involved by engaging in a series of phone calls directly to Arthur, it was only a matter of time before the latter obviously realised a move to Juventus would be for the best.

ESPN quote sources as suggesting that Bibian Weggelaar, who was the agent that oversaw Alves’ move to Juve in 2016, played a key role in helping Juve’s chosen intermediary, Giovanni Branchini, get the deal over the line.

Signed just two years ago in a blaze of publicity, Arthur was quickly christened the ‘new Xavi’ by the locals but hasn’t come close to living up to that hype.

Often unable to complete 90 minutes left question marks over his fitness, and stories of wild parties led to him having to apologise publicly for attending one of them with national team colleague and friend, Neymar, per AS.

Although the deal to sell Arthur appears to be one to balance the books only – why else would he be replaced by someone six years his senior in Miralem Pjanic – in the longer term it might turn out to be the right one.

Pjanic is known for his professionalism off of the pitch, and his style of play on it should see an upturn in fortunes for Barca’s midfield next season.