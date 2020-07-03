Transfer boost for Liverpool as Bayern chief makes Thiago Alcantara admission

While Liverpool have been phenomenal this season, there could be some space in the midfield for a top class playmaker who can help them control the game.

Midfielders like Henderson, Keita and Wijnaldum all do a great job and fit perfectly into the system, but they are more about energy than quality at the highest level.

It’s not to say they need replaced completely, but adding someone like Thiago Alcantara could take them to a whole new level.

He’s been linked with a move to Anfield lately and The Mirror even tentatively claimed that a deal had been agreed, and the good news keeps on coming from a Liverpool point of view.

This report has appeared from German outlet Bild, and Bayern chief Karl Heinz Rummenigge has made an interesting admission:

Rummenigge, CEO of @FCBayern, confirmed that @Thiago6 wants to leave the Club. therefore he should be sold. Rummenigge: „We don't want to lose a player for free next year. I say that very clearly!“ @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 3, 2020

He openly admits that Thiago’s time at Bayern might be coming to an end, before adding that the Spaniard is looking for a new challenge.

It’s worth saying that there’s nothing official to say an exit has been agreed, but all signs are starting to point towards a Liverpool transfer this summer.