Video: Guardiola says Liverpool players ‘drank a lot of beers’ in the last week after Man City win

Pep Guardiola didn’t shy away from anything with his post-match comments following Manchester City’s 4-0 thrashing of champions Liverpool.

The former Barcelona boss admitted that the Reds’ squad have ‘drank a lot of beers in the last week’, but quickly dashed this as reasoning for City’s big win.

No one can fault Liverpool’s players from going all-out with their celebrations after securing a historic first league title in 30 years for the Reds. The partying did perhaps take its toll last night though.

See More: Pep Guardiola names current Liverpool team as the ‘best’ he’s faced in his life.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s hilarious post-match comments below:

? "I think they drank a lot of beers in the last week" Pep Guardiola on why Man City beat Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/8H1OsIy0h7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 2, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Done deal: Bayern Munich announce €60m signing of Leroy Sane from Man City Arteta eyes sale of three important Arsenal stars to fund rebuild transfer plans Manchester United ace fires exit warning after making case to become a starter

Hopefully last night’s massive victory for the Citizens will spark a closely-contested title race next season, like the fierce one we were blessed with during the 18/19 campaign.