Video: Guardiola says Liverpool players ‘drank a lot of beers’ in the last week after Man City win

Pep Guardiola didn’t shy away from anything with his post-match comments following Manchester City’s 4-0 thrashing of champions Liverpool.
The former Barcelona boss admitted that the Reds’ squad have ‘drank a lot of beers in the last week’, but quickly dashed this as reasoning for City’s big win.
No one can fault Liverpool’s players from going all-out with their celebrations after securing a historic first league title in 30 years for the Reds. The partying did perhaps take its toll last night though.
Take a look at the Spaniard’s hilarious post-match comments below:
? "I think they drank a lot of beers in the last week"
Pep Guardiola on why Man City beat Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/8H1OsIy0h7
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 2, 2020
Hopefully last night’s massive victory for the Citizens will spark a closely-contested title race next season, like the fierce one we were blessed with during the 18/19 campaign.