Video: Sadio Mane’s rare terrible miss in Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to Man City

Liverpool FC Manchester City
In the 53rd minute of Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last night, Sadio Mane was presented with a glorious opportunity to pull a goal back for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Jordan Henderson threaded a dangerous pass into the box which rolled past Mohamed Salah and into Mane’s path.

Strangely, Mane completely missed the ball with his attempt to control it, the chance faded away and this just about summed up the Reds’ performance yesterday evening.

Take a look at the Senegalese star’s seeming straightforward opportunity below: 

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Mane has still registered a sensational 19 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, the superstar can be forgiven for a momentary lapse in a game that some would describe as meaningless.

