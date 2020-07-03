Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has suggested that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found United’s next Cristiano Ronaldo in young forward Mason Greenwood, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Greenwood starred in United’s 3-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League recently and ended up on the scoresheet with the opening goal while also setting up another for his teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Now, Berbatov reckons that Greenwood has shown a lot of promise so far in his career at Old Trafford and that United don’t need to sign another forward.

Speaking about Greenwood, as cited in the Mirror, Berbatov said:

“Greenwood, against Brighton, was like Ronaldo.

“His left foot is unbelievable along with his vision, I don’t think many signings are needed to take United to that next level.

“He’s getting better.

“You can see clearly that he’s maturing and improving, he’s only 18 still so we will see more from him.

“I’ve said it throughout the year that as long as we can get him faced up in and around the box he’ll create chances for us but in this game his hold-up play and his link-up play and general movement was fantastic as well.

“It’s great when he can go inside and outside, both to his left and right.

“He’s a special talent, a special kid that we are going to look after, try to develop into a top top player.

“He’s doing well now but he is still young and has things to learn. He knows that but we have a special talent there we have to nurture.”

Greenwood has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season at Old Trafford that has seen the youngster score 13 goals in all competitions so far this campaign.

It’s certain that the 18-year-old forward is a special talent that Manchester United have in their squad and Red Devils fans will hope he goes on to emulate fellow teammate and academy graduate Marcus Rashford in becoming an important player for the club in the future.