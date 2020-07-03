It never rains but it pours for West Ham it seems, and as they hang on to their Premier League status for dear life, they’ve been hit by the news that they could face a potential transfer ban because of a breach of FIFA rules.

The breach relates to an amount owed to Eintracht Frankfurt for the signing of Sebastien Haller, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

At the time of his hire, the east Londoners paid out 75 percent of the fee with the rest coming in instalments, but as the Daily Mail note, the Hammers have defaulted on May’s £5.4m payment.

FIFA have confirmed to The Times that they’ve received a complaint from the German side and, as such, they are duty-bound to investigate even though West Ham say it’s just been a misunderstanding.

The Daily Mail suggest a warning, a fine or a ban for one or two transfer windows could be the result of their investigations, so were David Moyes’ side to get relegated, the inability to sign players to get them straight back up to the Premier League again could prove disastrous.