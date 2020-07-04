Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes makes it 5-2 with a clever free kick from the edge of the box

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Posted by

Some of Man United’s old defensive frailties have been on display today, but it will be largely forgotten due to their new found attacking prowess.

There’s nothing insightful about saying how much Bruno Fernandes has improved this Man United team since his arrival, but he just keeps proving it.

Bournemouth managed to drag themselves back into the game after the break, but Greenwood and then Fernandes struck in quick succession.

The Portuguese star has a reputation for spectacular goals, and he proved it again with this free kick:

