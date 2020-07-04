After a well-deserved 2-0 win at Wolves, Arsenal might well feel that they have turned the corner under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard picked a youthful XI and they took the game to their hosts from the opening whistle, only allowing the Midlanders the occasional half chance.

Great goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute, Alexandre Lacazette, eased the Gunners to victory in what was their second successive away win.

Incredibly, it was also the first time since 2018 that the north Londoners have managed two wins away from the Emirates Stadium on the bounce.

STAT: Arsenal have won 2 consecutive away league games for the first time since October 2018. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 4, 2020

That particular stat hints at the sort of thing that Arteta needs to work at with his squad, because if they want to be genuine contenders for silverware both domestically and in Europe, they must become harder to beat in away matches.

It appears that the Arsenal board are willing to back their manager, and the body language from Arteta’s players would suggest they’re buying into what he is trying to achieve.

If they can finish the season well, then their reward could be a Europa League or Champions League placing for next season.