Leeds Utd face Blackburn Rovers at 15:00GMT

Blackburn v Leeds Live Streaming

What Time does Blackburn v Leeds Utd kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Where is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds being played?

The match is being played at Ewood Park, Blackburn, England.

Four wins from their last six games should be enough to see Leeds United secure a long awaited Premier League return.

The league leaders face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday with the hosts all but out of the playoff running having suffered back to back defeats.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit six points clear of Brentford in third after a disappointing draw at home to struggling Luton in midweek.

Leeds dominated from start to finish creating a number of golden opportunities. But once again, like they have so often under Bielsa, they lacked that cutting edge in the final third.

Blackburn looked to be in with a chance of sneaking into the playoffs after a convincing win over Bristol City two weeks ago.

But back to back defeats against Wigan and rock bottom Barnsley leave them five points off the top six with just a handful of games left to play.

Ben Brereton will miss three games following his red card at Barnsley. The striker was on the pitch for a matter of minutes before being sent off for lashing out. Adam Armstrong, Blackburn’s top scorer, is likely to lead the line then for Rovers. And he’s 12/1 to open the scoring.

Leeds won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier in the season with Patrick Bamford opening the scoring. The striker, who has 14 goals to his name so far, is 5/4 to score anytime. It’s 8/1 for the same scoreline. And 13/8 for Bamford anytime Leeds win 2-1.

With one defeat in nine for Leeds and just one win in seven for Rovers it’s hard to see anything other than a United win at 4/6.

For added value Leeds -1 at 2/1 could be a sound bet. Blackburn are as big as 19/4 to pick up a much needed three points with the draw 3/1 – this could be the value bet conscious Mowbray’s men have drawn three of their last seven.

