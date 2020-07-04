Menu

‘De Gea is done.. stop defending this guy’ – These Manchester United fans react to De Gea error in Bournemouth’s opening goal

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was in the line of fire again after United conceded the opening goal against Bournemouth in their Premier League game today.

De Gea conceded from a narrow-angle against Junior Stanislas whose shot went in on the Spanish goalkeeper’s near post as the Cherries took the lead to go 1-0 up against the Red Devils.

Captain Harry Maguire was at fault for not defending the cross effectively when it came in and De Gea could only watch as Stanislas’ shot went in on his near post from an acute angle.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief at conceding the goal in that fashion.

Here’s how Manchester United fans reacted to De Gea’s error in Bournemouth’s opener.

While it’s certain that the microscope will be on De Gea for conceding the goal in that fashion, it was, however, poor defending from Manchester United’s perspective as they didn’t defend the ball into the box well enough.

Manchester United fans will hope that the Red Devils make a comeback and win the game.

