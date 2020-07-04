Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was in the line of fire again after United conceded the opening goal against Bournemouth in their Premier League game today.

De Gea conceded from a narrow-angle against Junior Stanislas whose shot went in on the Spanish goalkeeper’s near post as the Cherries took the lead to go 1-0 up against the Red Devils.

Captain Harry Maguire was at fault for not defending the cross effectively when it came in and De Gea could only watch as Stanislas’ shot went in on his near post from an acute angle.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief at conceding the goal in that fashion.

Here’s how Manchester United fans reacted to De Gea’s error in Bournemouth’s opener.

Shocking from De Gea. Utterly appalling. Cant continue like this. Big decision to be made in the summer. This is happening too often — Stevie Rea (@stevierea84) July 4, 2020

Imagine thinking Stanislas’ goal was Maguire’s fault. De Gea literally conceded at a near impossible angle at his near post. If you don’t think that is absymal goalkeeping than your love for De Gea clouds your judgement. — ?Ellis. (@UtdEIIis) July 4, 2020

DeGea is finished and the sooner we ALL realise that the better tbh #MUFC — Ahmet (@Ahmet911) July 4, 2020

As much as I love @D_DeGea, he has to be removed from spotlight a bit now. 1 too many errors. #Romero deserves a run now! @ManUtd — Joshua Navin (@joshuanavin) July 4, 2020

De Gea has been making these mistakes since he signed for us but people are only noticing now???? — Erik Van Djismie (@ErikVanDjismie) July 4, 2020

It’s getting harder and harder to defend De Gea man — mwendwa (@LesmadeIT) July 4, 2020

De Gea should’ve saved alot more this season, his decline has been one of the most strange declines I have ever seen — Rk (@RkFutbol) July 4, 2020

De Gea is a clown — Ghost. (@LekanA__) July 4, 2020

De Gea also, absolutely pony fair play, gets worse every game — Josh (@JoshRoy7) July 4, 2020

In my eyes De Gea not been a top keeper for 2 years now — Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) July 4, 2020

While it’s certain that the microscope will be on De Gea for conceding the goal in that fashion, it was, however, poor defending from Manchester United’s perspective as they didn’t defend the ball into the box well enough.

Manchester United fans will hope that the Red Devils make a comeback and win the game.