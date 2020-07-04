‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ – These Man United fans react to lineup for Bournemouth clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged starting lineup ahead of this afternoon’s clash against relegation candidates Bournemouth.

David de Gea starts between the sticks and is protected by a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Nemanja Matic sits deep in midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are fit and healthy after fake claims were thrust into the spotlight yesterday by the Mirror suggesting that the duo were injured.

Academy graduates Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford start on the wings, with Anthony Martial leading the line as a centre-forward.

Take a look at United’s starting lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Red Devils’ faithful have reacted to the teamsheet:

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it — ??????? (@ibrahim_iyawa) July 4, 2020

Ole knows — ? (@SSIIIIUUUUU) July 4, 2020

Don’t fix what ain’t broken , great selection from ole — brunaldo (@brunaldo_18) July 4, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally has a trusted Starting XI. Unchanged in 3 consecutive PL matches. ??????#MUFC #MUNBOU — ????? ??????™ (@iam_wilsons) July 4, 2020

Rival fans were already celebrating the fact that Bruno and Pogba had injuries ??? — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) July 4, 2020

Still can’t Believe the fake injury rumours ? — Brendan (@brendan_park98) July 4, 2020

So happy he knows his strongest squad now — Lew (@UtdLeww) July 4, 2020

Uncle Matic gonna boss it again — Daddy Greenwood ? (@GreenwoodDaddy) July 4, 2020

The Red Devils have won all but one of their matches since the Premier League resumed, Solskjaer’s men have picked up right from the rich vein of form that they left off with when football was halted.

The Manchester outfit sit fifth in the top-flight, which should be enough to secure Champions League qualification – unless rivals City manage to overturn their ban from UEFA.

Bournemouth came out on top earlier in the season and they need to avoid defeat in order to keep up their hopes of avoiding relegation, they’ll struggle to pull this off against an in-form Red Devils side.